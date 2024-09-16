Left Menu

Bahrain to Host Crucial Pre-Season Formula One Testing in 2025

Bahrain will conduct three days of Formula One testing in February 2025, as confirmed by the FIA. This event occurs before the season starts in Australia and features significant changes such as Lewis Hamilton switching to Ferrari. Additionally, a large amount of freight will remain at Bahrain circuit for the future race.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bahrain is set to host three days of critical Formula One testing next February, ahead of the 2025 season that begins in Australia in March, according to the governing FIA.

Previously the first race of the calendar since 2021, the Bahrain Grand Prix will now be the fourth round in 2025 to avoid clashes with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The testing at the Sakhir circuit from February 26-28 will be particularly noteworthy as it precedes major engine and rule changes in the sport for 2026.

This test session will feature several drivers in new teams, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will don Ferrari red after his switch from Mercedes. A substantial percentage of freight will stay at the Bahrain circuit post-testing to prepare for the April 13 race.

