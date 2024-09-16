Left Menu

Switzerland and U.S. Keep America's Cup Hopes Alive with Dramatic Wins

Switzerland and the U.S. teams secured semi-final victories in the America's Cup qualifier series against Britain and Italy respectively. Both teams faced elimination but managed stunning comebacks in challenging wind conditions, keeping their championship hopes alive.

Switzerland and the United States kept their America's Cup hopes alive on Monday with dramatic semi-final race wins over Britain and Italy respectively in the qualifier series.

On the brink of elimination in the first-to-five Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals off Barcelona, both teams staged impressive comebacks in light and tricky wind conditions. The Swiss team overcame Britain, who had seemed unbeatable but lost momentum at a crucial moment, allowing the Swiss to win.

In the match between Italy and the U.S., the race was handed to the Americans after the Italians faltered while trying to outmaneuver their opponents. The dramatic races set the stage for the next competition on Wednesday, with the winners challenging America's Cup defenders New Zealand in October.

