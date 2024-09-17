Left Menu

Tom Sermanni Returns as Interim Coach for Australian Women's Soccer Team

Tom Sermanni has been appointed interim coach of the Australian women's soccer team, marking his third tenure with the Matildas. The 70-year-old, a veteran coach, aims to stabilize the team after a disappointing Olympic performance. Sermanni previously guided the team to a World Cup quarter-final in 2007.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Tom Sermanni will take charge of the Australian women's soccer team for a third time after being appointed interim coach following Tony Gustavsson's departure. Sermanni, the Matildas' longest-serving coach, previously guided the team during 1994-1997 and 2005-2012, helping them reach the World Cup quarter-finals in 2007.

The 70-year-old will lead the World Cup semi-finalists who are currently facing challenges after exiting the group stage at the Paris Olympics. Football Australia announced he would begin his role immediately and lead the team in the next international window, starting with an away game against Germany on Oct. 28.

"It's an honor to return to the Matildas, even in this interim capacity," Sermanni said in a statement on Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to working with this talented group of players and ensuring a smooth transition as Football Australia continues its search for a permanent head coach."

Formerly head coach of the United States women's team from 2013-2014, Sermanni's last international role was with New Zealand from 2018-2021. Football Australia stated he would take a leave of absence from his role as head of women's football at Western Sydney Wanderers to focus on the Matildas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

