Chetna Sharma's Journey: From Casual Competitions to Pro Panja League Champion

Chetna Sharma, representing Kochi KD's, emerged victorious in the inaugural Pro Panja League. Starting from casual competition, she found her passion in arm-wrestling, supported by her sporting background and family. Despite early setbacks, her persistence led her to numerous triumphs, envisioning a bright future for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:58 IST
Kochi KD's Chetna in action during Pro Panja League clash (Photo: PPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Pro Panja League, Chetna Sharma represented the Kochi KD's, who ultimately won the inaugural edition of the competition. Chetna believes that the sport of arm-wrestling has a promising future. Her journey toward professional sports started from casual competitions, much like many other athletes' paths. Originally from Assam, Chetna's rise in arm-wrestling began with the Pro Panja League.

Hailing from a sporting family, Chetna had always received support from her household when it came to sports. An accomplished athlete during her school years, she was introduced to arm-wrestling by her husband. Initially, her interest wasn't high, but a local competition in 2011 piqued her curiosity. "Although I didn't win, it sparked my interest, and I began practicing," she shared.

After years of dedication, Chetna achieved her first major victory in the Assam State Championship in 2013, in the 53 kg weight category. This accomplishment fueled her determination to excel. She later thrived in national competitions and was a finalist in the Champion of Champions event. Now competing in the 65 kg category, she credits the Pro Panja League for significant improvements in her career. As a software engineer, she balances her profession and training, with her husband Nayan Jyoti Bora coaching her. She envisions a bright future for arm-wrestling, noting the growing infrastructure and popularity of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

