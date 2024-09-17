India Gears Up for Pickleball World Cup 2024 in Peru

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), in collaboration with Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), has announced its participation in the Pickleball World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Lima, Peru, from October 22 to 27. Recognized as India's leading authority on pickleball, the IPA has received an invitation to field two teams on an international platform. The selection trials in Ahmedabad, held under the guidance of the IPA and the Gujarat State Pickleball Association (GSPA), culminated with the selection of nine exceptional players to represent India.

Team India, set to compete in the Open Category, will be led by captain Dhiren Patel, supported by top athletes Himansh Mehta, Suraj Desai, Rakshika Ravi, and Anshi Sheth. The Seniors 50+ Category will feature a seasoned lineup comprising Nozer Amalsdiwala, Kiran Salian, Bela Kotwani, and Sujay Parekh.

Expressing enthusiasm, Pranav Kohli, founder of Pickleball World Rankings, conveyed his optimism about Team India's prospects, stating, 'I am confident these players will make us proud and return with the Cup.' IPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar remarked, 'This is a proud moment for the Indian Pickleball Association. We have full faith in these players and hope they will bring glory to India.'

PWR, a collaboration between The Times Group and Pickleball Asia Private Limited, launched the PWR World Series (PWS) and PWR World Tour in Dubai in July 2024. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region will host the inaugural PWR World Series in February 2025. Additionally, PWR recently announced the grand PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, featuring former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi, who will officially inaugurate the tour in January 2025. The first PWR 700 event of the PWR DUPR India tour is set to take place in New Delhi from October 24 to 27.

The Indian pickleball community is filled with anticipation and excitement as teams prepare for the World Cup 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)