India Prepares for Glory at Pickleball World Cup 2024

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), in a strategic alliance with Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), has confirmed its participation in the Pickleball World Cup 2024, set to take place in Lima, Peru, from October 22 to 27. India, as a dominant force in the sport, will compete with two teams on this prestigious global platform. Recently in Ahmedabad, nine players were meticulously chosen during the selection trials orchestrated by IPA and the Gujarat State Pickleball Association (GSPA).

Leading Team India in the Open Category will be Captain Dhiren Patel, joined by seasoned players Himansh Mehta, Suraj Desai, Rakshika Ravi, and Anshi Sheth. Representing the Seniors 50+ category are experienced athletes Nozer Amalsdiwala, Kiran Salian, Bela Kotwani, and Sujay Parekh.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Pranav Kohli, founder of Pickleball World Rankings, stated, "I am confident that these players will make us proud and return with the Cup." IPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar echoed this sentiment, highlighting the honor it is for IPA to field two teams in the World Cup. "We have full faith in these players and hope they will bring glory to India," Bhullar added.

PWR is a collaborative venture involving The Times Group and Pickleball Asia Private Limited. In a significant move, the PWR World Series (PWS) and the PWR World Tour were launched in Dubai in July 2024, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) set to host the first PWR World Series in February 2025. Adding to the excitement, PWR has introduced the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, a grand event in the Indian pickleball landscape, with the inaugural PWR 700 event scheduled in New Delhi from October 24 to 27. Tennis legend Andre Agassi will inaugurate the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League in January 2025.

As Team India gears up for the Pickleball World Cup 2024, the anticipation within the Indian pickleball community is palpable.

