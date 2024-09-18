Left Menu

Manchester United's Perfect Night: Ten Hag's Team Thrashes Barnsley 7-0

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag celebrated a spectacular 7-0 win over Barnsley in the English League Cup. Star players Rashford, Garnacho, and Eriksen each scored twice, marking United's largest victory under Ten Hag's leadership. The win propels United into the next round, reinforcing their game model and boosting team morale.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrated a stunning "perfect night" as his team routed third-division Barnsley 7-0 in the English League Cup. This marks United's largest win under the Dutchman, who has been in charge for over two years.

Star attackers Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Christian Eriksen each netted two goals in the third-round match at Old Trafford, with Antony also contributing to the scoreboard.

"It's not just about me, it's about the team. This is the perfect night. We executed our plans flawlessly, advanced to the next round, scored beautiful goals, entertained the fans, and fine-tuned our game model," Ten Hag commented.

Rashford's double strikes come as a relief after his scoring drought last season, signaling a return to form. Garnacho and Eriksen also shone brightly, adding to United's exhilarating display.

The win surpasses United's previous best under Ten Hag, a 4-1 victory against Real Betis and Chelsea, and marks the team's most significant triumph since a 9-0 win over Southampton in 2021 under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Everton's woes continued as they were knocked out by Southampton, losing 6-5 in penalties. Crystal Palace triumphed over Queens Park Rangers, while Brentford overcame Leyton Orient. The night's drama peaked with Preston's 16-15 epic penalty shootout win against Fulham, the longest in League Cup history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

