Suresh Raina Urges Strong Voter Turnout for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has voiced his support for the impending Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Raina extended his best wishes to the residents of the area, urging both the youth and elderly to participate actively in the electoral process.

"Best wishes from my side. Every youth and senior of J&K should go and vote for the political party they support," Raina told ANI, stressing the significance of voting in a democratic setup. His remarks come at a pivotal moment as Jammu and Kashmir gear up for the elections.

Raina's call to action underscores the essential role that elections play in shaping the region's future. In preparation for the first phase of voting, officials conducted mock polls at multiple sites across the Union Territory.

Mock polls and preparations are in full swing across polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir, including in Banihal, Kishtwar, and Jagti Assembly constituencies. Presiding Officer of Lachh Khazana-B, FCI Store Kuleed Polling Station Number 75, Ashukta Shaheen, said, "Mock polling has been completed. All preparations are in place. Voters can come and cast their ballots after 7 AM." The first phase of elections on Wednesday will see 24 Assembly constituencies from Jammu and Kashmir participate.

The initial phase includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 in the Jammu region. A total of 486 candidates filed for nomination in 40 Assembly constituencies, with 449 papers validated during the September 13 scrutiny. After the withdrawal of 34 candidates, 415 candidates remain for phase 3.

In total, 873 candidates will compete in the Assembly Elections for 90 seats, with 219 for 24 seats in the first phase, 239 for 26 seats in the second phase, and 415 for 40 seats in the final phase. This marks the first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)