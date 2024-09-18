Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Takes Helm at Punjab Kings Amid High Hopes

Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, has been named the head coach of the IPL's Punjab Kings, replacing Trevor Bayliss. He aims to turn around the underperforming team as he did with Delhi Capitals. Punjab has never won an IPL title and struggled in recent seasons despite having strong individual players.

In a significant move, Ricky Ponting was appointed the head coach of Punjab Kings on Tuesday, succeeding fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss. Ponting, who has previously led Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the underperforming IPL franchise.

Ponting's signing marks his latest transition, having spent seven years nurturing Delhi Capitals into a competitive side, albeit without clinching the title. The four-year contract demonstrates Punjab Kings' long-term commitment to building a formidable squad under Ponting's leadership. He will soon make decisions regarding the support staff.

Ponting's expertise in leadership is expected to rejuvenate Punjab Kings, who have not finished in the top five in the past seven years and placed ninth this season. Despite having a talented roster, the team has failed to make a significant impact, a trend they hope to reverse under their new coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

