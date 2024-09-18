Gautam Gambhir Reflects on Virat Kohli's Mental Fortitude and 'Zone'

In a revealing conversation, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir delved into Virat Kohli's exceptional mental resilience and the coveted 'zone' that cricketers seek to enter. Gambhir recalled a commanding series against Australia, spotlighting Kohli's extraordinary focus.

Gambhir noted Kohli's dedication during the India-Australia series, saying, "You had an outstanding performance, chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya' before every delivery, which helped you get into that zone." He likened it to his personal experience in Napier, where the Hanuman Chalisa aided his concentration during an intense two-and-a-half-day stint.

Highlighting the rarity and significance of such a state, Gambhir said, "Very few times in one's career does that 'zone' occur. On day 5, VVS Laxman mentioned that I hadn't said a word between overs because I was completely zoned out. The value of that state is immense and often hard to comprehend unless experienced."

Virat Kohli contributed his insights on the clarity that chasing targets brings. "A chase has always given me clarity. If your motivation is to win, you'll find a way. Whether it demands aggression, precision, or patience, the will to win drives you to discover solutions," Kohli stated.

