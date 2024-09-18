Bumrah Lauded as World's Best Pacer by Coach Gautam Gambhir

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the premier fast bowler in the world across all formats. Following a prolonged injury hiatus, Bumrah has returned to the Indian team, reaffirming his status as one of cricket's modern-day luminaries.

With the high stakes of the T20 World Cup, Bumrah elevated his performance, showcasing match-winning moments that contributed to India's unblemished, triumphant campaign. 'Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world in all three formats,' Gambhir stated during a pre-match press conference. He also credited fellow bowlers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, emphasizing the shift in focus from batting to bowling in India.

Bumrah excelled in the USA and West Indies during the T20 World Cup, clinching 15 wickets in eight matches with an average of 8.26. He is set to return to Test cricket against Bangladesh on Thursday in Chennai, following an impressive series against England earlier this year. Gambhir praised Bumrah's dedication to Test cricket, calling it an honor to have him in the dressing room.

India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh includes Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal. Bangladesh's squad features Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, and Shadman Islam.

