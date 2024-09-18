India Clinches 5th Asian Champions Trophy with Victory Over China

India's hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, reaffirmed their supremacy by winning the Asian Champions Trophy for a record fifth time, overcoming a stubborn Chinese side in a gripping final at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China, on Tuesday.

Jurgraj Singh emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal in a tightly contested clash, cementing India's position as the most successful team in the tournament's history. Fresh from their Olympic bronze and a break, the Indian squad returned with vigor to dominate the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

Throughout the tournament, India's attack proved relentless, amassing 26 goals in seven games with Harmanpreet contributing seven through penalty corners. Reflecting on the final, Harmanpreet praised the team's camaraderie and resilience, vital elements in overcoming China's tough challenge. Defenders like Harmanpreet and Jugraj stepped up at crucial moments, culminating in Jugraj's match-winning goal that clinched the title for India.

Despite the triumph, Harmanpreet emphasized the need for continual improvement and depth-building in the squad. Emerging talents like Araijeet Singh Hundal and Uttam Singh gained valuable experience, while seasoned players like Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera provided stability.

The path to the final was marked by emphatic victories, beginning with a 3-0 win against hosts China, followed by dominant performances against Japan, Malaysia, Korea, and arch-rivals Pakistan. Vice-captain Vivek Sagar Prasad highlighted the team's collective effort and seamless integration of young players as keys to their success.

India concluded the pool stage undefeated, securing a semi-final win over Korea before facing China again in the final. Despite China's resolute defense, India's strategic play and teamwork ensured a memorable victory, reinforcing their status as champions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)