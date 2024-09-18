Suryakumar Yadav Cleared for Duleep Trophy Final Round, Replaces Sarfaraz Khan in India B

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has given star India batter Suryakumar Yadav the green light for the final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25. According to ESPNcricinfo, Yadav will replace Sarfaraz Khan in the India B squad as the event heads into its crucial final round in Anantapur on Thursday.

Sarfaraz Khan has been drafted into India's Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh, prompting his exit from the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B team. India B started the Duleep Trophy strongly with a 76-run victory over India A but had to settle for a draw against India C in their second match, resulting in shared points.

India B currently holds second place in the Duleep Trophy standings with seven points. Yadav had been originally withdrawn from the squad ahead of the first round as a precautionary measure due to a thumb injury. He experienced discomfort during the pre-season Buchi Babu Invitational in Coimbatore.

Known for his explosive batting style and consistency, Suryakumar Yadav has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket. He boasts impressive statistics: 2,432 runs in 71 T20I matches, averaging 42.67 with a strike rate of 168.65, including four centuries and 20 fifties.

In 37 ODIs, Yadav has amassed 773 runs in 35 innings with an average of 25.76, featuring four half-centuries and a top score of 72*. He has also played one Test innings, scoring eight runs. Yadav played a key role in India's T20 World Cup victory this year, scoring 199 runs in eight matches and taking a stunning catch in the final. He has contributed significantly to the Mumbai Indians' IPL successes, scoring 3,594 runs in 150 matches at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 145.32, with two centuries and 24 fifties to his name. His highest IPL score is 103*.

(With inputs from agencies.)