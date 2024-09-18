Suryakumar Yadav Cleared for Duleep Trophy Final Round, Replaces Sarfaraz Khan in India B
The National Cricket Academy has cleared Suryakumar Yadav for the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 final, replacing Sarfaraz Khan in the India B squad. Sarfaraz is set to join India's Test team for the Bangladesh series. Yadav, recovering from a thumb injury, aims to boost India B's standings.
- Country:
- India
The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has given star India batter Suryakumar Yadav the green light for the final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25. According to ESPNcricinfo, Yadav will replace Sarfaraz Khan in the India B squad as the event heads into its crucial final round in Anantapur on Thursday.
Sarfaraz Khan has been drafted into India's Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh, prompting his exit from the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B team. India B started the Duleep Trophy strongly with a 76-run victory over India A but had to settle for a draw against India C in their second match, resulting in shared points.
India B currently holds second place in the Duleep Trophy standings with seven points. Yadav had been originally withdrawn from the squad ahead of the first round as a precautionary measure due to a thumb injury. He experienced discomfort during the pre-season Buchi Babu Invitational in Coimbatore.
Known for his explosive batting style and consistency, Suryakumar Yadav has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket. He boasts impressive statistics: 2,432 runs in 71 T20I matches, averaging 42.67 with a strike rate of 168.65, including four centuries and 20 fifties.
In 37 ODIs, Yadav has amassed 773 runs in 35 innings with an average of 25.76, featuring four half-centuries and a top score of 72*. He has also played one Test innings, scoring eight runs. Yadav played a key role in India's T20 World Cup victory this year, scoring 199 runs in eight matches and taking a stunning catch in the final. He has contributed significantly to the Mumbai Indians' IPL successes, scoring 3,594 runs in 150 matches at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 145.32, with two centuries and 24 fifties to his name. His highest IPL score is 103*.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan Star in Duleep Trophy Showdown
Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal gets maiden India call up for Bangladesh Test series.
Indian Cricket Team Arrives in Chennai Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series
Team India's Intense Preparation Under Gambhir for Bangladesh Test Series
Team India's Intense Preps for Bangladesh Test Series Begin