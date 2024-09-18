Parthiv Patel Confident: Indian Batters to Face No Threat from Bangladesh Bowlers in Upcoming Tests

On Wednesday, former cricketer Parthiv Patel confidently stated that no Bangladesh bowler would threaten the Indian batters in the forthcoming two-match Test series. The series is set to start on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Currently, India leads the WTC standings with a 68.52-point percentage. Their upcoming WTC series schedule includes two home Tests against Bangladesh, three home Tests against New Zealand, and five away Tests against Australia. Patel emphasized that Bangladesh's bowling attack would struggle against India's "solid" batting lineup.

"I don't see any Bangladesh bowler being a threat to the Indian batters. I don't see them running through this solid Indian batting line-up. Having said that, it is good to see the kind of bowlers Bangladesh have, especially the fast bowlers," Parthiv Patel, an Expert with JioCinema and Sports18, mentioned during a media conference. Notably, Bangladesh recently whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 in a historic Test series win on Pakistani soil.

In that series, Bangladesh pacer Mehidy Hasan Miraz shone brilliantly, becoming the highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets at an average of 18.60. Alongside Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Syed Khaled Ahmed will spearhead Bangladesh's bowling attack against India.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh is scheduled for September 27 in Kanpur. The Indian squad features notable names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, while the Bangladesh squad will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

