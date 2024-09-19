Afghanistan Secures Historic ODI Win Over South Africa
Afghanistan achieved their first-ever One Day International win against South Africa, clinching a six-wicket victory in Sharjah. South Africa, missing key players, set a modest target of 106, which Afghanistan reached comfortably. Key contributions came from Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and AM Ghazanfar.
Afghanistan has etched a historic milestone by securing their first-ever One Day International (ODI) victory against South Africa, marking a significant achievement in the first game of the three-match series in Sharjah on Wednesday.
Despite South Africa missing several regular players, including their captain Temba Bavuma, Afghanistan dismantled the opposition by bowling them out for a mere 106 runs in 33.3 overs. This left Afghanistan with a manageable target, which they chased down effortlessly in 26 overs.
Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai led Afghanistan to the win with an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership. Fazalhaq Farooqi and AM Ghazanfar's stellar bowling performance decimated the South African batting lineup on a challenging wicket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
