Afghanistan Secures Historic ODI Win Over South Africa

Afghanistan achieved their first-ever One Day International win against South Africa, clinching a six-wicket victory in Sharjah. South Africa, missing key players, set a modest target of 106, which Afghanistan reached comfortably. Key contributions came from Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and AM Ghazanfar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:07 IST
Afghanistan has etched a historic milestone by securing their first-ever One Day International (ODI) victory against South Africa, marking a significant achievement in the first game of the three-match series in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Despite South Africa missing several regular players, including their captain Temba Bavuma, Afghanistan dismantled the opposition by bowling them out for a mere 106 runs in 33.3 overs. This left Afghanistan with a manageable target, which they chased down effortlessly in 26 overs.

Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai led Afghanistan to the win with an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership. Fazalhaq Farooqi and AM Ghazanfar's stellar bowling performance decimated the South African batting lineup on a challenging wicket.

