Shohei Ohtani Nears Historic 50-50 Milestone in MLB

Shohei Ohtani edged closer to making Major League Baseball history by becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and record 50 stolen bases in a single season. On Tuesday, he smashed a massive shot over the right field wall in Miami.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger now boasts 48 home runs and 48 stolen bases, an unprecedented feat in MLB, with 11 games still remaining in his team's schedule. 'No pressure,' Ohtani remarked through an interpreter, according to MLB.com.

'I'm just trying to maintain quality at-bats no matter the situation, something I've been striving for throughout the season,' Ohtani added. He broke a four-game homer drought by launching a pitch from Marlins starter Darren McCaughan into the second deck of LoanDepot Park for a two-run homer, igniting the scoreboard, though the Dodgers eventually lost 11-9.

One more home run would tie Ohtani with Shawn Green for the most homers in a single season by a Dodgers player; Green hit 49 in 2001. The 30-year-old two-time MVP has greatly exceeded expectations since signing a record 10-year, $700 million contract in the off-season. Though not pitching this season due to elbow surgery recovery, his batting prowess places him as a strong MVP contender.

The Dodgers continue their series against the Marlins on Wednesday, before heading home to face the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres, finally wrapping up the regular season on the road against the Rockies.

