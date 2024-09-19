Lionel Messi's Impact Highlights Intense Atlanta-Miami MLS Clash

A packed Atlanta crowd finally got to see Lionel Messi in an MLS match, witnessing a thrilling 2-2 draw between Atlanta United and Inter Miami.

Alexey Miranchuk's late goal brought Atlanta level, though Messi's star power was evident as he drew significant attention on the pitch. The match ended with both teams pressing but unable to secure a decisive goal.

With Miami leading the standings and Messi showcasing his skills after coming off the bench, the game emphasized the intense competition and high stakes in the current MLS season.

(With inputs from agencies.)