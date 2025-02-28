Football Legends Set for Spectacular 'El Clasico' Exhibition

Iconic footballers from Portugal, Brazil, and Spain are ready to captivate fans with an extraordinary exhibition match between the legendary teams of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff' is scheduled for April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium, giving fans an opportunity to witness some of football's finest.

The presence of Luis Figo, Rivaldo, and Fernando Morientes is already confirmed, with more star players set to join this spectacular showcase of talent, organized by The Sports Front.

(With inputs from agencies.)