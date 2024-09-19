Left Menu

Sports Buzz: Hall of Fame Nominees, Visa Concerns, and Injury Updates

Eli Manning and Marshawn Lynch lead the 2025 Hall of Fame Class nominees. Visa windows for 2026 World Cup visitors are closing. Lance Lynn of the Cardinals, Evander Kane of the Oilers, and T.J. Oshie of the Capitals face season-impacting injuries. Gotham FC will be honored at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning and running back Marshawn Lynch head the list of 167 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, including notable players like Adam Vinatieri and Terrell Suggs.

The U.S. Travel Association announced that the visa application window for some FIFA World Cup 2026 fans is closing, with processing times extending up to 600 days in certain countries.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn, Oilers' Evander Kane, and Capitals' T.J. Oshie face significant injuries that could affect their seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

