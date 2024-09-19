Left Menu

Argentina Makes Strategic Changes for Pivotal Rugby Championship Clash

Argentina has made key alterations to their forward pack for the Rugby Championship game against South Africa, aiming to stay in contention for the title. Notable changes include the return of Pedro Rubiolo and the debut of Pedro Delgado. The game will take place in Santiago del Estero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:54 IST
Argentina Makes Strategic Changes for Pivotal Rugby Championship Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina has introduced significant changes to their forward pack ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship match against South Africa, held at Santiago del Estero. The team aims to keep its prospects alive for winning the southern hemisphere competition.

Pedro Rubiolo makes his return to the second row after recovering from a concussion that ruled him out of their previous 67-27 victory over Australia. Rubiolo will now partner with Franco Molina, as experienced players Tomas Lavanini and Guido Petti step aside, with Petti moving to the bench.

In a move rewarding strong previous performances, Joaquin Oviedo secures the number eight position, while Juan Martin Gonzalez transitions to a substitute role. The uncapped Pedro Delgado, 26, replaces injured Eduardo Bello on the bench, making his first appearance.

Additionally, veteran winger Matias Moroni returns from a hip injury to join the bench. Argentina, trailing by eight points to South Africa in the standings, needs a win to maintain their championship hopes. Despite wins over Australia and New Zealand, they remain behind the undefeated Springboks.

The upcoming test at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades marks only the second appearance for the Pumas in Santiago del Estero, a venue where they narrowly defeated Scotland two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024