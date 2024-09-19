Argentina Makes Strategic Changes for Pivotal Rugby Championship Clash

Argentina has introduced significant changes to their forward pack ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship match against South Africa, held at Santiago del Estero. The team aims to keep its prospects alive for winning the southern hemisphere competition.

Pedro Rubiolo makes his return to the second row after recovering from a concussion that ruled him out of their previous 67-27 victory over Australia. Rubiolo will now partner with Franco Molina, as experienced players Tomas Lavanini and Guido Petti step aside, with Petti moving to the bench.

In a move rewarding strong previous performances, Joaquin Oviedo secures the number eight position, while Juan Martin Gonzalez transitions to a substitute role. The uncapped Pedro Delgado, 26, replaces injured Eduardo Bello on the bench, making his first appearance.

Additionally, veteran winger Matias Moroni returns from a hip injury to join the bench. Argentina, trailing by eight points to South Africa in the standings, needs a win to maintain their championship hopes. Despite wins over Australia and New Zealand, they remain behind the undefeated Springboks.

The upcoming test at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades marks only the second appearance for the Pumas in Santiago del Estero, a venue where they narrowly defeated Scotland two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)