Dhruv Jurel Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Versatility Amid First Test Against Bangladesh

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has praised Jasprit Bumrah for his remarkable adaptability and versatility. Bumrah, who is currently playing in the Test series against Bangladesh, has garnered attention for his capacity to perform well on all types of pitches. The first Test began at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium today.

Speaking on JioCinema, Jurel remarked, "His adaptability across all tracks is not easy to maintain. Sometimes it is a long spell, other times it is a quick two-over spell where the captain needs a wicket. Injuries are common for pacers like him, but he always delivers by taking wickets. That's what makes him special."

Jurel further added that while many bowlers prefer specific conditions aligned to their style, Bumrah's skill transcends such limitations. "He can brilliantly adapt to any track, whether it is a seaming pitch or one that favours spinners," he added.

Jurel also recounted Bumrah's impressive yorker to England's Ollie Pope during a past Test series against England. The delivery, which beat Pope and uprooted two stumps, left Jurel awestruck. In his career, Bumrah has taken 159 wickets in 37 Tests, with impressive best figures of 6/27 in overseas Tests and 6/45 at home.

In the ongoing match, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first. India's top order faced a collapse, ending up at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant managed to bring India back into the game with a 62-run partnership. However, after India fell to 144/6, a resurgence came with Ashwin and Jadeja's 195-run stand, ending the day at 339/6. Hasan Mahmud took 4/58, proving to be a significant force for Bangladesh by dismantling the Indian top order.

The playing XIs for Bangladesh and India are as follows: Bangladesh - Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana; India - Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)