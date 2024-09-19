Unbeaten South Africa Eyes Fifth Rugby Championship Title Against Determined Argentina

Unbeaten South Africa will pursue a fifth Rugby Championship crown on Saturday when they face off against Argentina in Santiago del Estero. The fiery host team is also aiming for the title and is well-prepared for the fight.

The Springboks, champions last in 2019, must beat Argentina to lift the trophy, but the stern competition from an Argentine team that bested New Zealand (38-30) and Australia (67-27) means they cannot assume victory. Coach Rassie Erasmus acknowledged this week that both squads are willing to 'go to the gutter,'—a term denoting a willingness to slug it out and secure victory by any means necessary.

Erasmus has made 10 changes to his lineup, leaving regulars behind for a second chance at a home game against Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on Sept. 28. Despite these changes, the Springboks' deep roster ensures they remain formidable opponents. Their success will hinge on adapting to Argentina's dynamic play and maintaining control through physical and strategic play.

(With inputs from agencies.)