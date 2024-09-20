Travis Head's Heroic 154* Seals Australia's Victory Over England

Australian left-hand opener, Travis Head, showcased a masterclass with an unbeaten 154* off 129 balls, guiding Australia to a compelling victory over England in the first match of their five-match series on Thursday. Head's phenomenal knock featured 20 boundaries and five maximums.

Chasing 316, the visitors comfortably reached 317/3 with six overs to spare. Head's 154* marked the highest individual score by an Australian man against England on English soil. Despite multiple injuries and illnesses, this victory was Australia's 13th consecutive ODI win.

Australia's squad saw key absences, including Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell due to illness, while debutant Ben Dwarshuis strained a pectoral muscle after bowling just four overs. Dwarshuis managed to make an early impact, taking 1-18 by clean-bowling Phil Salt for 17.

England's opener Ben Duckett scored 95(91) but fell to a caught-and-bowled off Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne posted his best ODI bowling figures of 3/39 from six overs, dismissing stand-in English skipper Harry Brook (39) and Jofra Archer (4).

Contributions from Will Jacks (62) and newcomer Jacob Bethell (35) set Australia a challenging target. Labuschagne, chipping in with 77* off 61 balls, combined with Head to achieve a partnership of 148, ensuring the target was met without further drama.

Brief Score: Australia 317/3 in 44 overs (Head 154*, Labuschagne 77*, Jacob Bethell 1/20) vs. England 315 in 49.4 overs (Ben Duckett 95, Will Jacks 62, Adam Zampa 3/49). (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)