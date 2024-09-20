Labuschagne's Historic Feat Secures Australia’s Victory in Nottingham ODI

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne set a historic record by becoming the first-ever cricketer to score fifty-plus runs, take three wickets, and bag four catches in an ODI. This remarkable feat was achieved during the first ODI against England at Nottingham.

During England's innings, Labuschagne showcased his bowling skill, claiming three crucial wickets for 39 runs in six overs, including the scalps of opener Ben Duckett, skipper Harry Brook, and Jofra Archer. He also demonstrated exceptional fielding by taking four catches to send Duckett, Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Adil Rashid back to the pavilion. Later, Labuschagne bolstered Australia's chase with a splendid knock of 77 runs off 61 balls, featuring seven boundaries and two sixes at an impressive strike rate of 126.22.

England, after winning the toss and opting to bat, saw significant contributions from Ben Duckett (95 off 91 balls) and Will Jacks (62 off 56 balls), but the rest of the batting lineup faltered, leaving them bowled out for 315 runs despite a strong position at 213/2. Adam Zampa and Labuschagne were the standout bowlers for Australia, each securing three wickets, while spinners collectively took nine of the ten wickets.

In response, Australia's chase was dominated by a majestic innings from Travis Head, who scored an unbeaten 154 runs off 129 balls. Head was supported by Labuschagne, and their 148-run stand ensured Australia chased down the target in just 44 overs, winning by seven wickets.

With a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Australia looks poised to carry forward their winning momentum. Head was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding all-round performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)