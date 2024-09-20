Mithali Raj Backs Indian Women's Team for T20 World Cup Success in UAE

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj expressed optimism about the team's performance in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, citing favorable conditions in the UAE.

The tournament is set to start from October 3 in the UAE, with India kicking off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 and facing arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6. India, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, is placed in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Star Sports, Raj said, "I think I will definitely want the team to do well because, like everybody else, when we get into the World Cup, we want our team to win. The Indian women's team, so far, has not won, other than the Under-19 World Cup. The UAE conditions are very similar to India, giving our team an advantage. But the World Cup means every team comes well-prepared." India has never won the ICC T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup, with their best finish being runners-up in the 2020 T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia by 85 runs.

Mithali amassed 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, averaging 37.52 with 17 half-centuries. In 24 T20 World Cup matches from 2009-18, she scored 726 runs at an average of over 40, with five half-centuries. Last year, Australia won their sixth T20 title, defeating South Africa at home. India reached the semifinals, losing to Australia by five runs.

The squad includes Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor. Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

