Left Menu

Mithali Raj Backs Indian Women's Team for T20 World Cup Success in UAE

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj is hopeful about the Indian women's team performing well in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. India, placed in Group A, will kickstart their campaign against New Zealand on October 4, with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan scheduled for October 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:11 IST
Mithali Raj Backs Indian Women's Team for T20 World Cup Success in UAE
Mithali Raj. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj expressed optimism about the team's performance in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, citing favorable conditions in the UAE.

The tournament is set to start from October 3 in the UAE, with India kicking off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 and facing arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6. India, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, is placed in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Star Sports, Raj said, "I think I will definitely want the team to do well because, like everybody else, when we get into the World Cup, we want our team to win. The Indian women's team, so far, has not won, other than the Under-19 World Cup. The UAE conditions are very similar to India, giving our team an advantage. But the World Cup means every team comes well-prepared." India has never won the ICC T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup, with their best finish being runners-up in the 2020 T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia by 85 runs.

Mithali amassed 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, averaging 37.52 with 17 half-centuries. In 24 T20 World Cup matches from 2009-18, she scored 726 runs at an average of over 40, with five half-centuries. Last year, Australia won their sixth T20 title, defeating South Africa at home. India reached the semifinals, losing to Australia by five runs.

The squad includes Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor. Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024