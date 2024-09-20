Tsitsipas Levels the Field for Team Europe at Laver Cup
Stefanos Tsitsipas secured a win for Team Europe against Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Laver Cup, leveling the field on Friday. Earlier, Francisco Cerundolo led Team World with a victory over Casper Ruud. The tournament's unique format grants escalating points over the weekend, concluding on Sunday.
Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe even with Team World at the Laver Cup by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.
Team World initially led after Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the opener of the indoor hard-court men's tournament that features a format reminiscent of golf's Ryder Cup.
Earlier Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.
