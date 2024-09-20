Left Menu

Tsitsipas Levels the Field for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas secured a win for Team Europe against Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Laver Cup, leveling the field on Friday. Earlier, Francisco Cerundolo led Team World with a victory over Casper Ruud. The tournament's unique format grants escalating points over the weekend, concluding on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:37 IST
Tsitsipas Levels the Field for Team Europe at Laver Cup
Tsitsipas
  • Country:
  • Germany

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe even with Team World at the Laver Cup by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.

Team World initially led after Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the opener of the indoor hard-court men's tournament that features a format reminiscent of golf's Ryder Cup.

Earlier Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024