Tsitsipas Levels the Field for Team Europe at Laver Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe even with Team World at the Laver Cup by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.

Team World initially led after Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the opener of the indoor hard-court men's tournament that features a format reminiscent of golf's Ryder Cup.

Earlier Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)