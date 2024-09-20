Ashwin & Jadeja Power India with Brilliant Partnership against Bangladesh

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded teammate Ravindra Jadeja, admitting that he often envies him. The first two days of the Test match against Bangladesh saw dramatic shifts. Bangladesh reduced India to 144-6, indicating a quick wrap-up of the first innings. However, Ashwin and Jadeja, known for their bowling prowess, turned the tide with a 199-run partnership.

During the post-match press conference, Ashwin praised Jadeja, highlighting their strong bond. 'You don't plan for such things,' Ashwin said. 'Jaddu's evolved so nicely. I always envy him, and I've made that amply clear.' On a tranquil pitch, Ashwin scored briskly, while Jadeja provided steady support at the other end.

Ashwin's rapid 113 on his home ground and Jadeja's disciplined 86 eased the pressure off India. Ashwin reflected on their partnership, saying, 'So gifted, so talented. He's found ways to maximize his potential. I wish I could be him, but I am glad to be myself.' Both players have grown together, achieving special milestones, and valuing each other more than ever.

Ashwin celebrated a hard-fought century, but Jadeja fell 14 runs short as Taskin Ahmed forced an edge from his bat. Despite missing his fifth Test century, Jadeja continued to shine with the ball, dismissing Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan despite a flat pitch.

Jadeja's two wickets brought his total to 296 in Tests, just four shy of 300. With India posting 376, Bangladesh crumbled to 14 in response, giving India a strong 308-run advantage at the end of the second day.

