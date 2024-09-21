Left Menu

Afghanistan Clinches Historic Series Victory Against South Africa

Afghanistan secured its first-ever one-day international series win against South Africa with a game to spare, thanks to a 177-run victory. Key performances included Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century and Rashid Khan's five-wicket haul. South Africa's chase faltered despite a promising start, with the final match set for Sunday.

Updated: 21-09-2024 09:16 IST
Afghanistan Clinches Historic Series Victory Against South Africa
  United Arab Emirates

In a groundbreaking achievement, Afghanistan secured its first-ever one-day international series win against South Africa, capturing the series with a game to spare.

Friday's 177-run victory, Afghanistan's largest in ODIs by runs, followed an earlier historic win. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 105 marked his seventh ODI century, leading to a strong total of 311-4.

South Africa, chasing 312, crumbled to 134 all out in just 35 overs, with Rashid Khan and Nangeyalia Kharote taking 9 wickets combined. Afghanistan will look to sweep the series in Sunday's final game.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

