Afghanistan Clinches Historic Series Victory Against South Africa
Afghanistan secured its first-ever one-day international series win against South Africa with a game to spare, thanks to a 177-run victory. Key performances included Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century and Rashid Khan's five-wicket haul. South Africa's chase faltered despite a promising start, with the final match set for Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:16 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a groundbreaking achievement, Afghanistan secured its first-ever one-day international series win against South Africa, capturing the series with a game to spare.
Friday's 177-run victory, Afghanistan's largest in ODIs by runs, followed an earlier historic win. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 105 marked his seventh ODI century, leading to a strong total of 311-4.
South Africa, chasing 312, crumbled to 134 all out in just 35 overs, with Rashid Khan and Nangeyalia Kharote taking 9 wickets combined. Afghanistan will look to sweep the series in Sunday's final game.
Advertisement