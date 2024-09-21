Afghanistan Clinches Historic Series Victory Against South Africa

In a groundbreaking achievement, Afghanistan secured its first-ever one-day international series win against South Africa, capturing the series with a game to spare.

Friday's 177-run victory, Afghanistan's largest in ODIs by runs, followed an earlier historic win. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 105 marked his seventh ODI century, leading to a strong total of 311-4.

South Africa, chasing 312, crumbled to 134 all out in just 35 overs, with Rashid Khan and Nangeyalia Kharote taking 9 wickets combined. Afghanistan will look to sweep the series in Sunday's final game.