Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane to Establish Sports Facility on Plot Once Allotted to Sunil Gavaskar

Ajinkya Rahane, Indian cricket veteran, has been granted a plot in Bandra by the Maharashtra government to build a sports facility. The plot was initially allocated to Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 but remained unused. Rahane expressed gratitude via Instagram for the allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:55 IST
Ajinkya Rahane to Establish Sports Facility on Plot Once Allotted to Sunil Gavaskar
Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo- CSK X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian middle-order veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has been granted a plot of land in Bandra to set up a state-of-the-art sports facility that will include a cricket academy. This decision was confirmed by the Maharashtra cabinet during a meeting overseen by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The 2,000 square meters plot at Bandra Reclamation will be leased to Rahane for thirty years. The same plot was allocated to cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for an indoor cricket center, but no development took place, leading the government to reclaim the land in 2022. The plot had deteriorated and was being misused by local slum dwellers.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) recommended that the plot be assigned to Rahane, a proposal which the state cabinet approved on Monday. Rahane expressed his gratitude to the government on Instagram for the land allocation.

Rahane has had an illustrious career since his international debut in 2011, representing India across all formats and scoring over 8,414 runs in 195 matches with an average of 35.95. His Test cricket skills are well-renowned, boasting 5,077 runs including 12 centuries. He also has notable performances in ODIs and T20Is.

Rahane's last appearance for India was in a Test match against the West Indies in July last year. Recently, he played for Leicestershire in the County Championship Division Two and the One Day Cup, where he delivered commendable performances, adding to his first-class career accomplishments in Mumbai cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024