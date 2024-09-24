Left Menu

Top Players to Compete in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

The 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship will be held at the DLTA Complex from September 28 to October 12. Top players like Vishnu Vardhan and Riya Bhatia will participate. The tournament includes multiple age categories and offers a prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh, along with scholarships for young talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:43 IST
Top Players to Compete in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
Vishnu Vardhan
  • Country:
  • India

Multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev, and defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will headline the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex from September 28 to October 12.

The tournament will also feature former India No. 2 Riya Bhatia among other noteworthy players. Apart from the senior category, the competition will include age-group sections for U-18, U-16, and U-14 boys and girls. The opening week will cover men's, women's, and U-18 singles and doubles matches.

Qualifying rounds are scheduled for September 28-29, with the main draw taking place from September 30 to October 5. The U-16 and U-14 categories will compete from October 6 to 12. The event carries a total prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowances for junior participants. Additionally, Rs 25,000 scholarships will be awarded to the winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events to support emerging young talents. Ajay S Shriram of DCM Shriram Ltd highlighted the tournament's growing importance and wished the players good luck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024