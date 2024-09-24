Top Players to Compete in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev, and defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will headline the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex from September 28 to October 12.

The tournament will also feature former India No. 2 Riya Bhatia among other noteworthy players. Apart from the senior category, the competition will include age-group sections for U-18, U-16, and U-14 boys and girls. The opening week will cover men's, women's, and U-18 singles and doubles matches.

Qualifying rounds are scheduled for September 28-29, with the main draw taking place from September 30 to October 5. The U-16 and U-14 categories will compete from October 6 to 12. The event carries a total prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowances for junior participants. Additionally, Rs 25,000 scholarships will be awarded to the winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events to support emerging young talents. Ajay S Shriram of DCM Shriram Ltd highlighted the tournament's growing importance and wished the players good luck.

(With inputs from agencies.)