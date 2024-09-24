Top Players to Compete in 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
The 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship will be held at the DLTA Complex from September 28 to October 12. Top players like Vishnu Vardhan and Riya Bhatia will participate. The tournament includes multiple age categories and offers a prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh, along with scholarships for young talents.
Multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev, and defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will headline the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex from September 28 to October 12.
The tournament will also feature former India No. 2 Riya Bhatia among other noteworthy players. Apart from the senior category, the competition will include age-group sections for U-18, U-16, and U-14 boys and girls. The opening week will cover men's, women's, and U-18 singles and doubles matches.
Qualifying rounds are scheduled for September 28-29, with the main draw taking place from September 30 to October 5. The U-16 and U-14 categories will compete from October 6 to 12. The event carries a total prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowances for junior participants. Additionally, Rs 25,000 scholarships will be awarded to the winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events to support emerging young talents. Ajay S Shriram of DCM Shriram Ltd highlighted the tournament's growing importance and wished the players good luck.
