Zeel upsets top-seed Ankita in ITF W35 tennis tournament
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:01 IST
Zeel Desai upset India No. 1 Ankita Raina in a hard-fought three-setter, while Vaidehee Chaudhari too advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF W35 International Tennis Tournament here on Thursday.
Zeel upset 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Raina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Vaidehee got the better of compatriot Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Vaidehee moved into the semifinals beating the German-Belgium pair of Antonia Schmidt and Clara Vlasselaer 6-3, 6-4.
