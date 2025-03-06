Zeel upsets top-seed Ankita in ITF W35 tennis tournament

Zeel Desai upset India No. 1 Ankita Raina in a hard-fought three-setter, while Vaidehee Chaudhari too advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF W35 International Tennis Tournament here on Thursday.

Zeel upset 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Raina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Vaidehee got the better of compatriot Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles, Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Vaidehee moved into the semifinals beating the German-Belgium pair of Antonia Schmidt and Clara Vlasselaer 6-3, 6-4.

