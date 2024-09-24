Partizan Belgrade Fans Cause Havoc After Crushing Defeat

Partizan Belgrade fans caused significant damage to their team's dressing room and left head coach Aleksandar Stanojevic with a head injury following a 4-0 loss to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on Monday. The match marked Red Star's biggest derby win since 1998.

"Disgruntled fans broke the glass, it's unpleasant. I came with band-aids to the press conference, but there's no reason to make a theatre," Stanojevic told reporters. "There was nothing more, no fight, no physical conflict. It's no drama."

Stanojevic described the defeat as the worst of his career. "I apologize to every Partizan fan, I apologize for the way we lost the game," he said. "I take responsibility and this is mine, the worst defeat in my career. It's my fault how we lost the game ... it's a shame for all of us. And for me, the biggest."

