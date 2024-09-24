Left Menu

Punjab FC Names Giuseppe Cristaldi as Youth Program Technical Head

Punjab FC has appointed Giuseppe Cristaldi as the Technical Director of its Youth Program, following a successful season. The Italian, with over 15 years of experience, will help standardize coaching methodologies and implement new development paths. He succeeds Ed Engelkes as of July 2024.

24-09-2024
Technical Director of Punjab FC's Youth Program Giuseppe Cristaldi (Image: Punjab FC). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab FC has appointed Giuseppe Cristaldi as the Technical Director of its Youth Program. The Italian professional will oversee the youth setup, which recently had a banner season with victories in the RFDL National Championship and the Dream Sports Championship. Punjab FC stands out as the only Indian Super League team to qualify for the National Championship of AIFF Youth Leagues in all categories.

Cristaldi, a 37-year-old from San Severo, Italy, brings over 15 years of experience from clubs like Empoli FC in Italy, Hibernians FC in Scotland, and Gzira United FC in Malta. His last role was as the Technical Director at Lithuanian club Utenis. An alumni of University of Teramo and LUISS University in Rome, Cristaldi also holds a UEFA PRO Licence from Argentina's Escuela Menotti School.

In his new role, Cristaldi will develop the technical framework for Punjab FC's youth academy and development centres. He will standardize coaching methodologies, introduce assessment tools, implement program analytics, and create development pathways for various age groups. Football Director Nikolaos Topoliatis praised Cristaldi's expertise, expressing confidence in the growth and success of the youth program. Cristaldi succeeds Ed Engelkes who served from December 2021 to July 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

