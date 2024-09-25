Carlos Alcaraz Secures Spot at ATP Finals in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number three tennis player from Spain, has secured his place in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin this November. He joins world number one Jannik Sinner and twice champion Alexander Zverev in the elite competition.

Alcaraz, 21, has had a stellar year, winning both the French Open and Wimbledon, bringing his total Grand Slam count to four. He also secured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Additionally, he claimed the Indian Wells title earlier this year.

This marks the third consecutive year that Alcaraz has qualified for the ATP Finals. Last year, his campaign was cut short due to an abdominal injury. The ATP Finals will showcase the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, running from November 10-17 in Turin.

(With inputs from agencies.)