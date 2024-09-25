Left Menu

Ben Stokes Ready for White-Ball Return Under Brendon McCullum

England test captain Ben Stokes expressed his willingness to rejoin the white-ball squad under new coach Brendon McCullum if asked. McCullum's appointment follows a two-year period with separate coaches for different formats. Stokes is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and has not discussed a white-ball return with McCullum.

England test captain Ben Stokes has shown his readiness to re-enter the white-ball format under new head coach Brendon McCullum, provided he is asked to rejoin the squad. Despite speculations, Stokes clarified that there have been no discussions about his return.

McCullum, appointed coach for all formats after Matthew Mott's exit in July, will lead the limited-overs squad for the upcoming India tour. Stokes, a pivotal member of the test team since McCullum's leadership began in May 2022, has played limited white-ball games recently, including his retirement from ODIs before making a brief comeback during the last ODI World Cup.

Currently rehabilitating from a left hamstring injury sustained while playing for Northern Superchargers, Stokes is optimistic about his recovery and will undergo a scan soon. He admitted that comprehensive physical readiness is crucial for his bowling capabilities. Stokes remains content with his contributions to England's white-ball cricket but stays open to future opportunities.

