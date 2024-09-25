India to Host FIFA Friendly Against Malaysia on November 19
India will host Malaysia in a FIFA friendly match on November 19, announced the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The venue is yet to be decided. Malaysia is ranked 132nd, while India is ranked 126th in the FIFA rankings. Their last meeting was in October 2023, where India lost 2-4.
Updated: 25-09-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:14 IST
- India
India will host a FIFA friendly against Malaysia on November 19, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday. The venue is yet to be decided and will be announced later.
Malaysia is currently ranked 132nd in the FIFA rankings, while India stands at 126th.
The last encounter between the two teams was in October 2023 when India lost 2-4.
