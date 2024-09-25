Bhaichung Bhutia Launches Largest-Ever Football Trials in India

Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia has unveiled the largest football trials ever conducted in India, aimed at scouting and nurturing young talent nationwide. This landmark initiative will commence this month, covering 50 cities such as Jalandhar, Patiala, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bangalore, and Belgaum.

The trials, organized by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) and powered by enJogo, will showcase the skills of over 6,000 players aged 9 to 18, under the scrutiny of AIFF/AFC-certified coaches. This endeavor marks a significant stride towards developing a robust football ecosystem in India, offering young players the chance to hone their abilities at the BBFS Residential Academy.

Highlighting his vision, Bhutia emphasized, "Football in India needs a strong foundation, and that starts with youth development. Our mission is to create pathways for young footballers whether they hail from big cities or remote areas." The trials will be conducted in phases over seven months, involving over 200 students in each city, with the ultimate goal of identifying and cultivating India's future football stars.

Selected players will benefit from world-class training facilities, experienced coaches, and comprehensive development programs at the BBFS Residential Academy. The academy has a notable track record of producing professional players for the Indian National Team, such as Manbhakupar Malngiang, Lionel D Rymme, Bonifilia Shullai, Rohit Kumar, and others.

