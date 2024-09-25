Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Historic Double Gold at Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a thrilling bullet chess match between chess prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi. The Indian men's and women's teams clinched gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad, marking a historic achievement. Modi congratulated the teams during a special visit at his residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:33 IST
PM Modi Celebrates Historic Double Gold at Chess Olympiad
PM Modi watching Chess match between two grandmasters (Photo: PM Modi/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed an exciting game of bullet chess between members of India's 45th Chess Olympiad-winning team, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi. The match occurred during a congratulatory visit by the Indian men's and women's chess teams to Modi's residence on Wednesday.

India's historic achievement at the recently concluded Chess Olympiad saw both the men's and women's teams secure gold medals for the first time, joining the elite ranks of countries achieving double gold in the same edition of the competition. Modi shared a video on his social media of Praggnanandhaa and Arjun playing, captioned: "Bullet Chess by two Grandmasters. Incredible! India's chess future is very bright."

In the men's competition, the USA secured silver, with Uzbekistan claiming bronze. Kazakhstan won the silver medal in the women's competition, and the USA took bronze. The Indian men's team--comprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna--defeated Slovenia to clinch the gold medal with a 3.5-0.5 win.

The Indian women's team, featuring Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev, also secured gold by beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5. This remarkable achievement has cemented India's position as a formidable force in the global chess arena. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024