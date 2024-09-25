PM Modi Celebrates Historic Double Gold at Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed an exciting game of bullet chess between members of India's 45th Chess Olympiad-winning team, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi. The match occurred during a congratulatory visit by the Indian men's and women's chess teams to Modi's residence on Wednesday.

India's historic achievement at the recently concluded Chess Olympiad saw both the men's and women's teams secure gold medals for the first time, joining the elite ranks of countries achieving double gold in the same edition of the competition. Modi shared a video on his social media of Praggnanandhaa and Arjun playing, captioned: "Bullet Chess by two Grandmasters. Incredible! India's chess future is very bright."

In the men's competition, the USA secured silver, with Uzbekistan claiming bronze. Kazakhstan won the silver medal in the women's competition, and the USA took bronze. The Indian men's team--comprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna--defeated Slovenia to clinch the gold medal with a 3.5-0.5 win.

The Indian women's team, featuring Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev, also secured gold by beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5. This remarkable achievement has cemented India's position as a formidable force in the global chess arena. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)