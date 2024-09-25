Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr.: A Vision for a Neutral and Inclusive IOC

Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior, a contender in the race to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has outlined his vision for the organisation, emphasizing that the IOC should remain neutral in political matters.

'We cannot unfortunately generate peace. We cannot unfortunately make the wars stop. But we have, as our main goal, to demonstrate to the world that another way is possible,' Samaranch told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday, expressing that the IOC cannot take sides in raging global conflicts.

Samaranch suggested holding future Olympic Games during the winter months to accommodate countries with extreme summer temperatures, making the Games universally accessible. 'It is not acceptable that we say because of history or tradition that we are gonna exclude regions of the world from the possibility of organising the Olympic Games,' he said.

Addressing his father's legacy, Samaranch asserted, '(Being my father's son) is not an advantage. I've never used his influence during my 23 years of membership in the IOC.' He highlighted his qualifications based on experience, advocating for the inclusion of urban and e-sports to the Olympic movement.

