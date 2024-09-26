Left Menu

Tantalising League Cup Fourth-Round Clashes Announced

The Premier League champions Manchester City will face Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling fourth-round League Cup match. Holders Liverpool visit Brighton. The last-16 matches commence the week of Oct. 28th, with the final set for March 16th. Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:14 IST
Tantalising League Cup Fourth-Round Clashes Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for a tantalizing fourth-round League Cup clash, while holders and 10-time champions Liverpool will visit Brighton. The last-16 ties will commence from the week of Oct. 28th, with the final scheduled to be held at Wembley on March 16th.

Manchester United, the 2023 League Cup winners, will be hosting Leicester City. Arsenal will be traveling to Preston North End. Chelsea will face off against either AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United. Aston Villa will host Crystal Palace, Brentford will battle Sheffield Wednesday, and Southampton will take on Stoke City.

AFC Wimbledon's third-round clash with Newcastle was postponed after flooding damaged the London club's pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024