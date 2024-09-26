Tantalising League Cup Fourth-Round Clashes Announced

Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for a tantalizing fourth-round League Cup clash, while holders and 10-time champions Liverpool will visit Brighton. The last-16 ties will commence from the week of Oct. 28th, with the final scheduled to be held at Wembley on March 16th.

Manchester United, the 2023 League Cup winners, will be hosting Leicester City. Arsenal will be traveling to Preston North End. Chelsea will face off against either AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United. Aston Villa will host Crystal Palace, Brentford will battle Sheffield Wednesday, and Southampton will take on Stoke City.

AFC Wimbledon's third-round clash with Newcastle was postponed after flooding damaged the London club's pitch.

