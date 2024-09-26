Star-Studded Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Set to Kick Off with Celebrity and Cricket Icons

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 is set to launch on October 18, bringing with it a spectacular blend of celebrity and sportsmanship. Bollywood luminaries such as Riteish Deshmukh, Sudeep Kichcha, Alia Bhatt, and digital star Bhuvan Bam will join cricket icons KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in promoting the event.

At the helm of this star-studded roster are PKL's brand ambassadors, Riteish Deshmukh and Sudeep Kichcha. Riteish, recognized for his impactful cinema career in Maharashtra, and Sudeep, a profound presence in Kannada cinema, will leverage their massive fan followings to support the league, according to PKL's press release.

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt and digital content pioneer Bhuvan Bam will further amplify PKL's reach. Alia is expected to engage the younger demographic, while Bam's digital influence aims to connect traditional and new-age sports fans. Not to be outdone, cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will highlight the parallels between cricket and Kabaddi through various promotional activities.

Returning to its three-city format, PKL 2024 will open at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad before moving to Noida Indoor Stadium and concluding at Pune's Balewadi Sports Complex. With top Kabaddi stars like Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Fazel Atrachali in action, the league promises to captivate both long-time enthusiasts and newcomers.

The highly anticipated season opener will see Telugu Titans battling Bengaluru Bulls, while U Mumba faces off against Dabang Delhi KC, ensuring an electrifying start to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)