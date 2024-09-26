Punjab FC Tops ISL 2024-25 Table with Dominant Win Over Hyderabad FC

Punjab FC climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 points table with a compelling 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The win marks Punjab FC's third consecutive victory of the season, heightening the challenge for other teams and delighting their fans. Goals from Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak helped seal the win.

The match began tentatively, with both teams adjusting their nerves within the first ten minutes. The game saw its first major action when Ramhlunchhunga's long-range shot tested Ravi Kumar but soon spurred Punjab FC into action. In the 17th minute, a defensive error by Leander D'Cunha allowed Mrzljak an opportunity, but he was denied by Arshdeep Singh.

Pushing hard for the opening goal, Vidal took the reins, creating multiple chances. Despite several near-misses, Vidal finally scored with a stunning free-kick in the 35th minute. In the second half, Hyderabad FC sought an equalizer but lacked the finishing touch. Changes by coach Panagiotis Dilmperis injected energy but didn't alter the scoreline.

The game tilted further in Punjab's favor in the 71st minute as Mrzljak slotted in the second goal following a counterattack. Hyderabad's woes compounded when Leander received a second yellow card and was sent off. Punjab celebrated a rare home clean sheet as the final whistle blew.

