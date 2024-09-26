Punjab FC Tops ISL 2024-25 Table with Dominant Win Over Hyderabad FC
Punjab FC secured their spot at the top of the ISL 2024-25 points table after a decisive 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC. Goals by Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak led the team to triumph at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This win solidifies their strong start this season.
- Country:
- India
Punjab FC climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 points table with a compelling 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The win marks Punjab FC's third consecutive victory of the season, heightening the challenge for other teams and delighting their fans. Goals from Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak helped seal the win.
The match began tentatively, with both teams adjusting their nerves within the first ten minutes. The game saw its first major action when Ramhlunchhunga's long-range shot tested Ravi Kumar but soon spurred Punjab FC into action. In the 17th minute, a defensive error by Leander D'Cunha allowed Mrzljak an opportunity, but he was denied by Arshdeep Singh.
Pushing hard for the opening goal, Vidal took the reins, creating multiple chances. Despite several near-misses, Vidal finally scored with a stunning free-kick in the 35th minute. In the second half, Hyderabad FC sought an equalizer but lacked the finishing touch. Changes by coach Panagiotis Dilmperis injected energy but didn't alter the scoreline.
The game tilted further in Punjab's favor in the 71st minute as Mrzljak slotted in the second goal following a counterattack. Hyderabad's woes compounded when Leander received a second yellow card and was sent off. Punjab celebrated a rare home clean sheet as the final whistle blew.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru FC Triumphs with 3-0 Victory Over Hyderabad FC
Bengaluru FC Faces Hyderabad FC in ISL Showdown at Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Sunil Chhetri's Brace Powers Bengaluru FC to Victory Over Hyderabad FC in ISL Clash
Lebanese Football Matches Postponed Amid Rising Tensions
Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC: A Crucial Face-Off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium