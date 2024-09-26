Left Menu

Punjab FC Tops ISL 2024-25 Table with Dominant Win Over Hyderabad FC

Punjab FC secured their spot at the top of the ISL 2024-25 points table after a decisive 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC. Goals by Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak led the team to triumph at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This win solidifies their strong start this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:39 IST
Punjab FC Tops ISL 2024-25 Table with Dominant Win Over Hyderabad FC
Filip Mrzljak (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 points table with a compelling 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The win marks Punjab FC's third consecutive victory of the season, heightening the challenge for other teams and delighting their fans. Goals from Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak helped seal the win.

The match began tentatively, with both teams adjusting their nerves within the first ten minutes. The game saw its first major action when Ramhlunchhunga's long-range shot tested Ravi Kumar but soon spurred Punjab FC into action. In the 17th minute, a defensive error by Leander D'Cunha allowed Mrzljak an opportunity, but he was denied by Arshdeep Singh.

Pushing hard for the opening goal, Vidal took the reins, creating multiple chances. Despite several near-misses, Vidal finally scored with a stunning free-kick in the 35th minute. In the second half, Hyderabad FC sought an equalizer but lacked the finishing touch. Changes by coach Panagiotis Dilmperis injected energy but didn't alter the scoreline.

The game tilted further in Punjab's favor in the 71st minute as Mrzljak slotted in the second goal following a counterattack. Hyderabad's woes compounded when Leander received a second yellow card and was sent off. Punjab celebrated a rare home clean sheet as the final whistle blew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024