East Bengal FC Secures Hat-trick of Wins with 2-0 Victory over Hyderabad FC

East Bengal FC achieved their third consecutive win in the Indian Super League, overcoming Hyderabad FC 2-0 at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium. Key moments included an own goal by Hyderabad's Manoj Mohammed and a last-minute strike by Raphael Messi Bouli. Hyderabad struggled with defensive errors throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:24 IST
Messi Bouli (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
East Bengal FC celebrated their third consecutive victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) by defeating Hyderabad FC 2-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The triumph marks a significant achievement for the Red and Gold Brigade, who initially faced intense pressure but managed to break the deadlock, thanks to Nishu Kumar's assist to Raphael Messi Bouli. Hyderabad retaliated fiercely; however, precision was lacking on their offensive end.

Ultimately, lapses in Hyderabad's defense defined the match's final minutes. An own goal by Manoj Mohammed and a slick strike by Messi Bouli in the closing moments ensured East Bengal's notable win, cementing their position with an impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

