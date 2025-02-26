East Bengal FC Secures Hat-trick of Wins with 2-0 Victory over Hyderabad FC

East Bengal FC celebrated their third consecutive victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) by defeating Hyderabad FC 2-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The triumph marks a significant achievement for the Red and Gold Brigade, who initially faced intense pressure but managed to break the deadlock, thanks to Nishu Kumar's assist to Raphael Messi Bouli. Hyderabad retaliated fiercely; however, precision was lacking on their offensive end.

Ultimately, lapses in Hyderabad's defense defined the match's final minutes. An own goal by Manoj Mohammed and a slick strike by Messi Bouli in the closing moments ensured East Bengal's notable win, cementing their position with an impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)