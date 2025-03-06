Left Menu

Singamayum becomes ISL's youngest goal-scorer as Punjab FC defeat Hyderabad FC 3-1

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:16 IST
Seventeen-year-old Shami Singamayum scripted history as the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Indian Super League history, capping off Punjab FC's commanding 3-1 victory over Hyderabad FC here on Wednesday.

Punjab FC found the breakthrough in the 41st minute through an own goal from Alex Saji.

Muhammad Suhail's long-range attempt, following a pass from Ricky Shabong, sparked confusion in the Hyderabad FC defense, leading to Saji's unfortunate mis-clearance into his own net.

Majcen doubled Punjab FC's lead in the 56th minute, clinically finishing Suhail's well-weighted pass from the centre of the box.

Hyderabad FC pushed forward in response, leaving spaces at the back, which Punjab FC exploited in the 86th minute.

Petros Giakoumakis led a counterattack, setting up Singamayum, who fired home from outside the box with his left foot, sealing the win in historic fashion.

At 17 years and 322 days, Singamayum became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in ISL history.

Hyderabad FC pulled one back deep into stoppage time (90+4'), as Ramhlunchhunga smashed Cy Goddard's pass into the bottom right corner. However, it proved too little, too late.

