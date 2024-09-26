Sports Briefs: Major Updates and Key Decisions

A summary of current sports news reveals major updates and key decisions affecting various leagues.

MLB postponed games Wednesday and Thursday between the Braves and Mets due to Hurricane Helene, rescheduling a Monday doubleheader that might determine the NL wild-card race. The Mets currently lead the Braves and Diamondbacks in the standings.

Other significant updates include Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez and Yankees' Nestor Cortes being sidelined, Caitlin Clark's promising future in WNBA, and major investments in women's sports by Alexis Ohanian with Athlos NYC. The Broncos and Twins also announced season-ending injuries for key players.

