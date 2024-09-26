Arunachal Pradesh Dominates 33rd Senior National Wushu Championship

Arunachal Pradesh asserted its dominance by clinching the overall championship title with an impressive haul of seven gold medals at the 33rd Senior National Wushu Championship held on Thursday.

The All India Police Team secured five gold medals, landing them in second place, while the Services Sports Control Board followed closely with four golds to finish third.

In the Sanda category, Rajasthan emerged as the top contender, with Uttar Pradesh and SSCB occupying the second and third positions at the Maharana Pratap Indoor Stadium.

Arunachal Pradesh also topped the Taolu category, with the All India Police Team and the Services team coming in second and third, respectively.

An impressive turnout saw around 1500 players and officials from 44 units take part in this high-stakes championship, which commenced on September 21.

