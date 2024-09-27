Left Menu

Teen Files Lawsuit Over Shohei Ohtani's Historic Home Run Ball

An 18-year-old fan is suing for ownership of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball to prevent its auction. Ohtani achieved a rare milestone by hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases in a season. The ball, currently set for auction with a starting bid of $500,000, is contested in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 01:18 IST
Teen Files Lawsuit Over Shohei Ohtani's Historic Home Run Ball
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An 18-year-old baseball aficionado has initiated legal action, asserting his rightful ownership of a landmark home-run ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. This move aims to thwart an imminent auction for the coveted piece of sports memorabilia.

Ohtani, a celebrated Japanese player of the Dodgers, recently etched his name in the record books as the first Major League Baseball player to achieve the exceptional feat of hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases in a single season, during a commanding 20-4 triumph over the Miami Marlins.

The plaintiff, Max Matus, stated in his lawsuit filed in Florida's 11th Judicial Circuit Court that he initially caught Ohtani's milestone home run ball before another fan, Chris Belanski, wrestled it away. The ball is slated for auction at Goldin Auctions, commencing with a $500,000 bid, despite Matus' claims. While Goldin has yet to comment directly, they have indicated the auction will proceed after assessing the lawsuit's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

