India's Akash Deep Shines on Opening Day Against Bangladesh
In the opening session of the second Test, India's pace bowler Akash Deep removed both Bangladesh openers. Bangladesh reached 74/2 at lunch, recovering from early setbacks. The game started an hour late due to a wet outfield caused by overnight rain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:38 IST
India's pacer Akash Deep made a significant impact on the first day of the second Test by dismissing both Bangladesh openers before lunch. The visitors managed to reach 74 for 2 at the break.
The 27-year-old Bengal bowler first dismissed Zakir Hasan for a duck, thanks to an incredible catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and then trapped Shadman Islam leg before wicket for 24. This left Bangladesh struggling early on.
The session saw Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque at the crease, fighting to stabilize their innings. The start of the match was delayed by an hour owing to the wet outfield after overnight rain.
