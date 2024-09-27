Highlights of the Day: Concussions, Auctions, and Championships

In today's sports highlights, New York Giants' rookie sensation Malik Nabers was sidelined with a concussion during their 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. His injury adds to the Giants' woes as they attempt to bounce back for the next game.

An intriguing twist in the world of baseball, as the ball that Shohei Ohtani hit for his 50th home run is set for auction, despite ownership disputes leading to a lawsuit filed by a Florida man. The auction will proceed starting Friday.

The Yankees and Dodgers have officially clinched their respective division titles. Aaron Judge's home run power was pivotal in the Yankees' victory over the Orioles, while the Dodgers celebrated despite an injury to first baseman Freddie Freeman.

In other news, the Dallas Cowboys are monitoring injuries to defensive stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, both of whom will undergo MRIs. Meanwhile, the US team has made a strong start in the Presidents Cup, leading 5-0 after the first day.

Elsewhere in sports, the inaugural women-only Athlos NYC meet saw Kenya's Faith Kipyegon excel in the 1500 meters. The Chicago Sky have fired coach Teresa Weatherspoon after missing the WNBA playoffs. Lastly, Ducks goalie John Gibson will be out for up to six weeks following an emergency appendectomy.

