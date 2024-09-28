England Crushes Australia in Rain-Hit Thriller at Lord's

In a rain-affected ODI at Lord's, England demolished Australia by 186 runs, tying the series at 2-2. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone delivered explosive batting performances, with Brook scoring a pivotal 87 and Livingstone smashing the fastest ODI fifty at Lord's. Their efforts powered England to a lofty 312-5 in 39 overs.

Australia's chase began promisingly but disintegrated under the evening floodlights, collapsing to 126 all out. Matthew Potts led the English bowling attack with four wickets, supported by Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid. The resounding victory sets up a thrilling series decider in Bristol.

Rain initially delayed the match by two hours, complicating Australia's early advantage obtained by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Yet, England recovered through Brook's fiery innings, and Livingstone's final-over onslaught further demoralized the Australian bowlers, marking one of their worst ODI defeats ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)